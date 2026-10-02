Traffic advisories issued for 38th Sea Gull Century Oct. 3

SALISBURY, Md.– Salisbury University is advising drivers of traffic restrictions planned for the 38th Sea Gull Century on Oct. 3.
The annual bicycle event takes participants on 40, 63 and 100-mile routes through Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester Counties.
Approximately 2,500 cyclists are expected to take part, with multiple heats taking off from SU's campus from 7-9 a.m.
Heavy bicycle traffic is anticipated in the area of the university from 6-10 a.m. and again from 3-5:30 p.m., especially in the areas of US 13, South Division Street and Milford Street.
South Division Street between Milford Street and East College Avenue will be limited to residential and event traffic as each ride gets underway, according to a press release.
Traffic turning southbound onto South Division Street from East College Avenue will also be restricted through the early afternoon.
SU says its underpass at Bateman Street will be restricted to eastbound bicycle traffic in the morning and westbound bicycle traffic in the afternoon.
Officials say Bateman Street will close to vehicle traffic throughout the day, with police at the intersection with US 13 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to ensure bicyclist and pedestrian safety.
Drivers are also asked to avoid the areas of Milford and Wayne Streets, if possible.
The south parking lot entrance to the Guerrieri Academic Commons will close in the afternoon to accommodate the finish line, according to the university.
Rest stops will be set up for bicyclists at Washington High School in Princess Anne, Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Snow Hill, Assateague Island State Park in Worcester County and Adkins Mill Park in Powellville.
Additionally, SU says police will conduct traffic control at the following intersections:
- MD 12 (Snow Hill Road) at MD 354 (Nassawango Road) in Snow Hill
- US 113 (Worcester Highway) at Germantown Road in Berlin
- US 113 at MD 376 (Assateague Road) in Berlin
- Powellville Road near Adkins Mill Park in Powellville
For more information, contact University Police at 410-543-6222.