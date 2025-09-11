SALISBURY, MD– Mayor Randy Taylor's office announced upcoming traffic changes to accommodate Salisbury University's annual Sea Gull Century cycling event Sept. 27.
The bike tour, now in its 37th year, takes participants on 100-mile, 63-mile and 40-mile courses across Maryland's Eastern Shore, starting at Salisbury University.
Traffic restrictions will be in effect to keep cyclists safe as they depart from and return to campus, according to the Mayor's Office.
Bateman Street will be closed to drivers from US 13 to South Division Street.
South Division Street will see morning restrictions at Avery Street and afternoon restrictions between Francis Drive and Milford Street.
Officials say University Police, Salisbury Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police will coordinate the closures and ensure emergency access.
The event begins at 7 a.m. on Sept. 27, with all cyclists expected to return to campus by 5 p.m., according to the event's website.