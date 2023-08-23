SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury University Police have issued a traffic advisory in preparation for student Move-In Day tomorrow.
The advisory was issued for Camden Avenue between College Avenue and Pine Bluff Road for Thursday, August 24th, beginning at 6 a.m. University police expect close to 750 students and their families on campus for the move-in, reportedly almost half of the University’s first year students.
Northbound traffic from Fruitland and Eden not involved with move-in will be directed onto Route 13 at the Pine Bluff Road and Camden Avenue intersection, according to police. Drivers were also advised they can possibly save time by detouring onto Route 13 sooner at Kay Avenue or by using Riverside Drive until the detour ends at 2 p.m.
Southbound traffic will reportedly be directed to Route 13 at the Camden Avenue and College Avenue intersection. Police say the Devilbiss and Blackwell parking lots will be accessible from Route 14 via Dogwood Drive.
Multiple lots and the Wayne Street Parking garage will be restricted to move-in traffic and deliveries exclusively. University employees are asked to park at the former Court Plaza Shopping Center on 13 and use the employee shuttles to the campus from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
More information can be obtained from the University Police at 410-543-6222.