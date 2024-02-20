GEORGETOWN, DEL.- Work to replace a cross road pipe in Georgetown is planned for next month.
DelDOT says State Forest Road between Deer Forest Road and Wilson Hill Road is scheduled to close starting March 4th through the 6th, weather permitting.
A detour will be in place during the work. For drivers going northbound on State Forest Road will turn right on Wilson Hill Road, turn left on Hunting Club Road, turn left on Deer Forest Road, returning to State Forest Road.
Drivers on southbound State Forest Road will turn left on Deer Forest Road, turn right on Hunting Club Road, turn right on Wilson Hill Road, returning to State Forest Road.