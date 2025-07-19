MILFORD, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure in Kent County.
DelDOT says that Big Stone Beach Road between Torbert Road and Gobbler Lane will be closed for the replacement of a crossroad pipe.
Work is expected to start on Wednesday, July 23rd and last through Friday, July 25th.
The following detour is provided by DelDOT:
Motorists traveling northbound on Big Stone Beach Road will turn left onto Torbert Road, turn right onto Thompsonville Road, turn right onto Gobbler Lane and return to Big Stone Beach Road.
Motorists traveling southbound on Big Stone Beach Road will turn right onto Gobbler Lane, turn left onto Thompsonville Road, turn left onto Torbert Road, return to Big Stone Beach Road