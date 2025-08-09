Traffic Alert

EASTON, MD - The Town of Easton announced annual paving will begin on Sunday night. Motorists should expect delays. 

The Town of Easton says paving will start on Sunday, August 10th, at 6:00pm on Dutchmans Lane and South Washington Street. Work is expected to occur from 6:00pm to 6:00am and last through Wednesday, August 13th (weather permitting). 

Town officials say the roads will remain open, but there will be lane closures and flaggers in place throughout the construction timeline. Motorists should expect delays and plan their routes accordingly. 

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

