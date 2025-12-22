OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department on Monday alerted commuters of a traffic change due to a gas leak near S. Division Street.
Police said southbound traffic on S. Division Street is being diverted to Worcester Street due to the leak.
Those planning to visit downtown Ocean City were advised to park north of Worcester Street to avoid delays, according to police. The department was on the scene and working to direct traffic.
Just after 12 p.m. on Dec. 22, police said the gas company had addressed the leak and the roadway had been reopened.