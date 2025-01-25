EASTON, MD - The Town of Easton announced they are beginning work on projects related to traffic safety and congestion reduction.
The Town of Easton says they will begin work on major traffic improvements including traffic-light upgrades, crosswalk fixes, strategic safety plans, and more. Additionally, the technology specifically at Five Corners and S. Harrison/ Goldsborough will be getting upgrades.
The following plan is provided by the Town of Easton:
Phase 1 - Traffic Light Upgrades
The town says every traffic light in town will be upgraded. This will result in "improved cycle rates/less time spent waiting on lights, real-time monitoring of traffic circumstances, and dynamic safety detection for pedestrians in crosswalks."
Phase 2 - Crosswalk/ Pedestrian Safety
Intersections in town will see "ADA improvements for safer crossings and pedestrian push buttons for all signalized crosswalks."