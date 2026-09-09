SALISBURY, Md. - A traffic stop in Salisbury led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man and the seizure of nearly 476 grams of suspected marijuana and more than $12,000 in cash, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the stop happened around 9:33 p.m. Aug. 28 near East Lincoln Avenue and Spring Avenue after a road patrol deputy saw a traffic violation involving a white 2023 Kia Sportage.
According to the sheriff’s office, a registration check showed the vehicle’s registration was suspended and subject to a Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration tag pick-up order.
Deputies said that as the vehicle stopped near Springfield Circle, a passenger in the front seat ran from the vehicle and discarded a large bag containing suspected marijuana. The passenger was not located.
The driver, identified by the sheriff’s office as Tevin Ezra Mahammed Dupont, 32, of Salisbury, was detained while deputies continued their investigation.
Authorities said deputies recovered suspected marijuana and a large amount of cash from Dupont and the vehicle.
A search of the Kia resulted in the seizure of approximately 475.98 grams of suspected marijuana, $12,141.75 in U.S. currency, two cellphones and numerous empty packaging bags, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said the cash was found on Dupont and throughout the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said investigators believe the money may represent proceeds from, or have been used in connection with, the illegal distribution of controlled dangerous substances.
Dupont was arrested and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center for processing before being released to Central Booking.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the passenger who fled or say whether authorities are continuing to search for that person.
Dupont is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.