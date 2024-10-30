TRAPPE, MD - After two years of closure, the Trappe Post Office has finally reopened, bringing relief to local residents who have eagerly awaited the return of postal services.
The post office was forced to close in October 2022 due to a burst pipe, leaving residents like P.O. box renter Rosemary Morris with no choice but to make regular trips to Cambridge to retrieve their mail. “I can’t say enough words to say how frustrating it was to have to go to Cambridge a couple times a week to get mail,” said Morris, expressing her frustration with the lengthy closure.
Trappe Postmaster Tim Scheminant explained that the repair process took longer than expected. "Besides the main foundation… other than that the pipes being bad and then just going through the walls, it was one thing after another which kept prolonging it," Scheminant said.
This week, however, the doors finally reopened to the community. Scheminant expressed gratitude for the patience of Trappe residents, saying, “It did take a while, which we would like to thank everybody… that helped us out and the customers’ patience too.”
Residents are now able to walk to the post office to retrieve their mail instead of making the drive to Cambridge. “I was very thankful and happy to get things moving back to normal again,” said Cherie Warren, who works in Trappe.
Rosemary Morris shared her joy, saying, “I thought it must be my lucky day. I just couldn’t believe it… after all this time, it’s just hard to believe that, wow, it’s actually happening.”
Another resident, Marieca Harris, echoed the community’s excitement, saying, “Thank you, Trappe Post Office, for finally opening back up again—yay!”
The Trappe Post Office noted that additional services and features are set to be available by Thursday, marking a full return to operations for the town's residents.