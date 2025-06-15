OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department announced upcoming travel advisories ahead of the annual Maryland State Firefighter's Parade on June 18th.
The annual Maryland State Firefighter’s Parade is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 18th in downtown Ocean City. The parade will start at 1:30pm and will cause several road closures, parking restrictions, and increased pedestrian traffic.
The Town of Ocean City says there will be a modified traffic pattern starting at 11:00am. Staging for the parade will take place in the Inlet Parking Lot, with restrictions on parking from "Row D" southward to allow room for the various fire trucks and participants to line up.
OCPD says the parade route will start at 14th Street, travel north on Baltimore Avenue, and end at 30th Street. They say during the parade, "Baltimore Avenue’s northbound lanes will be closed to general traffic and open only to parade participants. Vehicles traveling northbound will be detoured west on 15th Street."
The following parking restrictions are provided by the Ocean City Police Department. They start at 8:30 am:
- Baltimore Avenue between 12th Street and 31st Street
- 15th Street between Baltimore Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue
- 12th Street between Baltimore Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue.
OCPD says there will be an increase in pedestrian traffic on Wednesday. Heavy foot traffic is especially expected along the parade route, as families and spectators gather to enjoy the festivities.
The Ocean City Police Department is encouraging those attending and traveling around the area to plan ahead and be safe. They say "Walk Smart, Drive Smart, and Bike Smart. Let’s work together to make this a safe, fun, and family-friendly day in Ocean City!"