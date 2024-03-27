SALISBURY, MD - Cruise ship operations at the Port of Baltimore have been abruptly halted because of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse. Thus, presenting an added concern for vacationers and the travel economy alike.
Bill Chambers, spokesperson for the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, expressed hope that the pause would be temporary. However, he acknowledged that the industry would undoubtedly feel the impact.
Travel agents echoed similar sentiments, assuring clients that vacations wouldn't be put on hold, but rather redirected. Cindy McCabe, owner of Bethany Travel, emphasized the quick action of cruise lines in handling the situation.
"We've had very few calls and emails, and Baltimore is a major port for us. Cruise lines are adapting quickly," McCabe said.
Carnival Cruise Line has already announced plans to utilize the Norfolk, VA port as an alternative. Despite this change, McCabe assured clients that their travel plans would remain unaffected.
"Yes, you're still going, just out of a different port. They're acting quickly; passengers already on ships will be bussed back to Baltimore for their cars, while new guests will depart from the new port," McCabe reassured.
However, Chambers highlighted the potential economic impact, emphasizing the thousands of passengers boarding ships each week, contributing to the local economy through various expenditures.
"The cruise ship industry brings thousands of passengers weekly, with all the associated food, beverage, and logistical components. The loss of revenue and jobs is concerning," Chambers noted.
He underscored the importance of retaining commercial customers for the Port of Baltimore by saying, "That's lost revenue. That's lost jobs. Temporary loss hopefully that's only what were talking about here. Again, we hope that shipping companies that must move their container ships to alternate ports like Norfolk, Wilmington, Philadelphia, we don't loose that commercial customer for the Port of Baltimore. I think it's unlikely we would, but at the same time depending on the length of time the channel is unavailable I think its a worrisome issue."