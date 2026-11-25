SALISBURY, Md. — Travelers are trying to get to their destinations ahead of a storm expected to bring strong winds and rain to Delmarva during the Thanksgiving holiday.
At Salisbury Regional Airport, Jessie Walsh said the trip was especially important because she was traveling to see biological family for the first time.
“Extremely important. I finally get to see some biological family for the first time. So this is a really needed trip,” Walsh said.
Matt Stensland also said getting out of town was important because he did not want to spend the holiday alone.
AAA estimates more than 81 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, with nearly 73 million expected to drive.
Nicholas Marino said leaving early can help keep travelers and others safe.
“That way you're not stuck through the holidays and then putting other people at risk to come and get you,” Marino said.
Maryland State Police are increasing patrols and reminding drivers to stay alert.
At Salisbury Regional Airport, officials say flights are expected to be full. Airport Director Tony Rudy said no cancellations had been reported at the time of the interview, but the storm could affect travel later in the week.
"With that weather coming in, I wouldn't be surprised tomorrow. Tomorrow, typically a little bit later travel day. But, you know, with the storm, we'll have to wait and see to see if there's cancellations or any delays."
Rudy encouraged passengers to contact their airlines if they experience delays or cancellations.
The TSA expects Sunday to be the busiest day for air travel after Thanksgiving. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines and allow extra time at the airport.