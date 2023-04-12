MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced a new tree-planting bonus available to farmers and landowners. Those who install qualifying conservation practices financed through the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share program are eligible to receive the incentive, which aims to push Maryland towards its goal to capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
Under the new program, eligible farmers will receive $2 for each new tree planted according to the Department of Agriculture. The bonus payment is reportedly in addition to the established cost-share rate for the qualifying practices, which are:
Windbreak Establishment – $2 per tree plus up to 100% cost-share
Silvopasture – $2 per tree plus up to 87.5% cost-share
Riparian Forest Buffer – $2 per tree plus up to 100% cost-share
Hedgerow Planting – $2 per tree plus up to 100% cost-share
Tree and Shrub Establishment – $2 per tree plus up to 100% cost-share
“I encourage farmers to take advantage of this attractive incentive program. In addition to storing atmospheric carbon, trees provide tremendous water quality benefits for local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “They provide a win-win for both the air and water.”
Maryland previously pledged to plant 5 million trees by 2031 in order to combat climate change. The Department intends this new incentive program to attract increased interest of farmers in participating in conservation practices and tree planting.
Interested farmers can contact their local soil conservation district to apply for cost-share funding and to receive free technical assistance to install new practices. Applicants must be in good standing with the program and in compliance with Maryland’s nutrient management regulations to be eligible. Other restrictions may apply. For more information, you can contact the Conservation Grants office at 410-841-5864 or visit the program website