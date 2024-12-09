SALISBURY, Md. - Alonzo Parker Jr., 59, is on trial in Wicomico County Circuit Court, facing nearly 100 charges, including child abuse and sex offenses. Parker is one of four men affiliated with New Dimensions Church accused of using their access to children through the church to abuse them.
Court records indicate Parker’s alleged crimes occurred between 1997 and 2002, during which time he was described as the "second in command" at the church, now known as New Dimensions Church. Charging documents identify him as a "church administrator."
Parker was arrested in April. During Monday’s court proceedings, a victim testified that Parker sexually abused him from the ages of 13 to 18. The victim said Parker was like “a father” to him. He says Parker sexually abused him, including inside of the church.
The other three suspects in the case also face serious charges. Jessie Scott and Major Purnell are charged with first-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, and sexual solicitation of a minor. Frederick Montgomery faces charges of child abuse by a parent and third-degree sex offense.
In a statement following the initial arrests, New Dimensions Family Ministries said, “We are saddened by the recent allegations surrounding the accusations of members of New Dimensions Family Ministries. While we cannot comment on ongoing litigations, New Dimensions Family Ministries takes these allegations seriously and is committed to being and creating a safe space for all.”
Parker’s trial is expected to last three days. He is the first of the four suspects to stand trial. Another suspect is scheduled for trial later this month, with the remaining two cases set for February.