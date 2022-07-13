LAUREL, Del.- A Sussex County grand jury has indicted three people on attempted murder and related charges in connection with the May shooting of a boy at a Laurel apartment complex.
On Monday, July 11, the Laurel Police Department, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Justice, met with the grand jury and secured indictments on 19-year-old Damon T. Hardy and 19-year-old Antione Hudson, both of Laurel, and a 17-year-old boy.
All three suspects were indicted on the following charges:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- First-degree reckless endangering
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
Following their indictments, a joint operation with the Delaware State Police SORT Team and Seaford Police Department was spearheaded by the Laurel Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit to arrest the three aforementioned suspects.
Upon successful completion of this operation, the suspects were taken into custody and their homes searched. Police said the search of Hudson's home yielded more than 180 bags of heroin and a 9mm handgun. The search of the 17-year-old's home yielded 10 ounces of marijuana packaged for sale, according to police.
All three suspects were ordered held on $100,000 cash bonds. The 17-year-old was locked up in Stevenson Correctional Facility while Hardy and Hudson were locked up in Sussex Correctional Institute.
The crime happened at around 10 p.m. May 9 at the Holly Brooke Apartment complex. Laurel police and Delaware State Police responded to the complex for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived on the scene, police learned a boy had sustained numerous gunshot wounds. Citizens and officers on-scene deployed life-saving measures to the victim until EMS arrived to transport the child to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. There is still no word on the boy's condition.
This is an ongoing investigation, and any persons with information related to this incident are asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or by calling 800-847-3333.