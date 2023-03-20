BRIDGEVILLE, Del.-The Delaware State Police have arrested and charged 48 year-old Rodney Hearn with felony DUI and other offenses after an alleged vehicle pursuit that occurred early Monday morning in Bridgeville.
Around 1:23 a.m., police say a trooper observed a silver 2004 Kia Spectra turn left onto Coverdale Road from Mill Park Drive. The driver, identified as Hearn, allegedly failed to properly signal. The trooper attempted to stop the car on Coverdale Road at Seashore Highway. However, police say Hearn did not stop and began speeding away northbound on Chaplains Chapel Road. The trooper pursued Hearn until his Kia came to a stop Tuckers Road west of Oak Road.
Hearn was taken into custody without incident. He reportedly showed signs of impairment and was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and approximately .38 grams of crack cocaine that he had attempted to destroy. Computer checks showed that Hearn has three prior convictions for DUI.
Hearn was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:
- 4th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Numerous traffic violations
Hearn was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,211 cash bond.