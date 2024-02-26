SUSSEX COUNTY, DE- Delaware State Police arrested a Hurlock, Maryland man for gun and traffic offenses Sunday afternoon in Laurel.
Troopers on patrol Sunday afternoon conducted a traffic stop on a silver Ford 500 with an expired tag in the area of Seaford Road and Camp Road.
Upon making contact with the driver, officials smelt an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. They also saw a open beer bottle in the front console.
The driver was identified as Howard Quailes.
Before giving Quailes Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, troopers lead a pat-down search and discovered a handgun in his waistband. The serial number of that handgun was filed off.
He was taken into custody without incident.
A further search of the vehicle led officials to the discovery of more than 3 grams of marijuana.
Howard Quailes was charged with the following:
Possession of a Weapon with Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
Drinking While Driving
Additional Traffic Offenses