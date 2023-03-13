Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges Following Seaford Traffic Stop

SEAFORD, Del.-- Delaware State Police arrested 19-year-old Shyheim Drayton-Upshur on felony gun charges following an early Sunday morning traffic stop in Seaford.
Police say a trooper pulled over a grey Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on Concord Rd. in the area of Bethel Concord Rd. at approximately 1:05 a.m after it crossed the double-yellow line and illegally passed the car in front of it .
When the trooper approached the car, they smelled marijuana and the car was searched.
During the search, troopers say they found a loaded handgun that was concealed under the front-passenger seat.
Drayton-Upshur, who was the front-seat passanger, was taken into custody and a computer search revealed he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.
He was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
Drayton-Upshur was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $90,000 cash bond.