DOVER. Del- Delaware State Police arrested a man on felony drug charges during a traffic stop.
24-year-old Kyeef Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was arrested on several felony drug charges after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of narcotics. Williams was contacted yesterday afternoon during a traffic stop in Dover.
According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 12, a little before 4:00 p.m., troopers made a traffic stop after seeing Williams driving a 2019 Toyota Camry southbound on State Route 1 near the Dover Toll Plaza. Troopers were familiar with Williams and knew that he did not have a valid driver’s license.
A traffic stop was made on Williams on State Route 1 south of the Puncheon Run Connector. Troopers contacted Williams and asked him to exit the car, and he did so without incident.
According to police, during the stop, a narcotics canine scanned the Camry and positively alerted to the presence of drugs. A search of the car led to the discovery of approximately 465.82 grams (over one pound) of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 8.06 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 1.05 grams of suspected heroin.
Williams has been charged with multiple felony drug charges and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $122,050 cash bond.