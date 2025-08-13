BRIDGEVILLE, DE. - The Delaware State Police arrested two individuals on felony gun charges after a traffic stop.
On August 12th, around 9:31 p.m., a trooper on patrol saw a black Dodge Charger run a stop sign at Coverdale Road and Hastings Farm Road. The trooper pulled the car over and spoke with the driver, Faythe Wise, and the passenger, Derrick Edwards. During the stop, the trooper found two loaded handguns hidden on the back seat floor.
31-year-old Derrick Edwards of Millsboro, Delaware, is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns or ammunition. He was found to be violating a protection order. He was arrested and taken to Troop 5. He was charged with the crimes listed below, brought before Justice of the Peace Court 7, and then released on a $16,500 unsecured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protection Order
28-year-old Faythe Wise of Seaford, Delaware was arrested and taken to Troop 5, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on her own recognizance.
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Traffic offenses