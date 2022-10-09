REHOBOTH, Del.- A pickup truck ran into a house after the driver was ejected Friday afternoon.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Warrington Rd. The driver of truck was found in the middle Warrington Rd. in front of the Arbor-Lyn subdivision.
The fire company says they learned that the truck had continued on without the driver for about 500 ft., going through two fences and smashed into a back-up generator for a Sussex County sewer pump station before stopping on top of some small trees.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes.
Two homes in the Sea Chase subdivision were temporarily evacuated while crews stabilized a severed electrical line and diesel fuel leak in the area around the destroyed power generator.
Fire company crews and Delaware State Police remained on scene for over an hour.
Warrington Rd. remained closed while county crews worked to restore the pump station and remove the damaged equipment.