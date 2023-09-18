SALISBURY, Md. - A two-vehicle crash Monday morning has caused extensive damage to the Salisbury University sign at Camden Avenue and Dogwood Drive.
According to police, a car ran a stop sign at the intersection this morning around 10 a.m. and struck a pickup truck. That truck then plowed through the Salisbury University brick sign at the campus’ entrance.
No serious injuries were reported. Police say they are still investigating the crash and were on the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.