VIENNA, Md.-The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland is investigating the cause of a truck fire in Dorchester County on Monday.
According to the Fire Marshals Office, the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 1 a.m. on 103 Church Street in Vienna. When the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found a 2005 GMC Truck with a refrigerated body on fire. It took responding firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
No one was injured.
Preliminary investigations determined the fire was accidental in nature resulting from an unspecified electrical event in the engine compartment of the car.
The Fire Marshal's Office estimates the fire caused about $25,000 in damage.