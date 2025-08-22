WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Trump Administration’s Department of Commerce is investigating the effects the import of wind turbines and their parts have on U.S. national security, according to federal documents acquired by WBOC.
In a notice for public comment filed by the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, the Trump Administration says the Secretary of Commerce began the investigation on August 13. The investigation seeks to analyze the impacts of importing foreign-made wind turbines on national security, specifically naming foreign government subsidies, foreign control or exploitation, and “predatory trade practices” as topics of potential concern, according to federal documents.
The filing also hints at possible increased financial penalties on imported wind turbines and parts. The Secretary of Commerce’s investigation will reportedly analyze “the impact of current trade policies on domestic production of wind turbines and their parts and components, and whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security."
Wind turbines already face steep tariffs from the Trump Administration. On Tuesday, Reuters reported the Commerce Department was adding wind turbines to a list of “derivative” steel and aluminum products subject to a 50% tariff.
Analysts say the United States maintains only limited blade manufacturing, and the majority of blades and their electrical parts are imported.
The national security investigation is the latest move by the Trump Administration reflecting the president’s aversion to offshore wind development. In July, Trump’s EPA ruled that Maryland had issued a final permit to U.S. Wind in error. Maryland quickly pushed back on the Administration’s claim.
Already facing federal lawsuits over a project off the coast of Delmarva, it is currently unclear just how much of an impact the tariffs could have on US Wind and the company’s project, if any.
US Wind tells WBOC the company plans to use steel fabricated here in the United States.
“US Wind is focused on ensuring that our projects are built with as much American content as possible," Nancy Sopko, US Wind’s VP of External Affairs said in a statement to WBOC on Friday. "That is why we’re establishing a steel fabrication facility for the 21st century in Baltimore County. The site, once the home of the largest steel mill in the world, will fabricate steel sourced from American mills for many energy and marine industries in the U.S.”