OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland Department of Environment has issued the final state permit to US Wind needed to begin construction of their proposed wind farm off Delmarva’s coast.
US Wind’s final greenlight from the state required MDE to approve an air quality permit application the company submitted in November 2023 regarding over 100 offshore turbines about 10 nautical miles off the coast of Worcester County. MDE considered whether or not US Wind’s project would violate any environmental air regulations.
MDE’s final decision on the issuance of the permit was released Friday, June 6.
“The Department has reviewed the application and the comments received and has determined that the proposed construction and commissioning of the offshore wind project would not cause violations of any applicable air pollution control regulations,” MDE’s website reads. “The Department has made a final determination to issue the permit-to-construct, the PSD Approval, and the NSR Approval, effective June 6, 2025.”
A spokesperson from US Wind confirmed to WBOC this was the final state permit needed to begin the project. On the federal level, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued their final approval for the project in December.
“After a thorough, science-based review process and multiple opportunities for feedback from the community, we’re pleased to have secured this final permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “US Wind’s projects will produce massive amounts of homegrown energy and will help satisfy the region’s critical need for more electricity. We look forward to continued engagement with the state as work to bring this critical energy project online.”
The Friday decision from MDE drew quick blowback from Ocean City and local lawmakers.
“It is unconscionable to believe that the Maryland Department of Environment is ignoring pre-established permitting deadlines and fundamentally ignoring every shred of feedback offered by those who will be directly involved if this poorly conceived and potentially disastrous offshore wind project is allowed to move forward,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said in a statement Friday afternoon. “The entire economy of our coastal resort town is dependent on tourism, our eco system, and commercial fishing, all of which will be significantly impacted if hundreds of these giant eyesores are constructed 10 miles from our beaches.”
Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, who represents Maryland's Eastern Shore, also railed against the decision.
“The State of Maryland should be focused on lowering energy costs for the ratepayers, and not pushing costly, subsidized offshore wind energy development, which is the most expensive generating technology,” said Senator Carozza. “Offshore wind is intermittent and unreliable, and we are finding more and more negative impacts across the board. As more and more Marylanders learn the true costs and negative impacts of the industrialization of our ocean, the Stop Offshore Wind movement continues to grow each day. We need our voices heard by the Governor and all his Administration.”
Several potential roadblocks to US Wind's project still loom on the horizon. The Trump Administration has repeatedly expressed their opposition to offshore wind projects, with critics of US Wind hoping the President will intercede and permanently halt any further offshore development. An active lawsuit challenging BOEM's approval could also prove a hindrance to the project.
US Wind still faces resistance in Sussex County, DE, where some have challenged a proposed substation that would bring power lines from the turbines ashore at 3Rs Beach.
This latest approval from Maryland could also be challenged. MDE says the approvals may be appealed by filing a petition for review with the Clerk of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Appeals Board.