OCEAN CITY, MD - The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has issued its final approval of US Wind’s construction of a wind project off the coast of Delmarva.
According to US Wind, BOEM issued the permit for the Construction and Operations Plan, the final step in the company's ongoing federal permitting application Tuesday, December 3.
The approved project includes the construction and operation of up to 114 wind turbine generators, up to four offshore substation platforms, a meteorological tower, and offshore export cable corridors. The project could also see wind power cables coming ashore under 3Rs Beach in Delaware.
The Town of Ocean City, along with multiple co-plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit in October challenging BOEM's approval process of US Wind's proposed project.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said despite Tuesday's news, his confidence in the town's pending litigation isn't shaken.
"This in no way will impact our lawsuit, it's not going to set us back," said Meehan. "We're going to continue with the lawsuit, we continue to build allies joining in with us in opposition."
One ally Ocean City has at the state level is Delegate Wayne Hartman(R). He told us on Tuesday he doesn't believe the fight is over.
"In view of the lawsuit that's pending, you know against BOEM, I'm surprised they took this action," said Hartman. "For US Wind to develop this is going to take a lot of infrastructure."
That infrastructure includes a proposed maintenance and operations facility in the West Ocean City Harbor, and US Wind still needs approval from the Worcester County Commissioners to get that project off the ground.
"We'll do everything legally we can do certainly to slow it up and stop it," said Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic.
The National Marine Fisheries Service has also issued a Letter of Authorization for the offshore wind project, the last necessary part for that agency’s approval process, according to US Wind. That approval follows the release of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) published regulations on US Wind's construction and operation, outlining the environmental impacts of the project.
“This is a proud moment for US Wind,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “After more than four years of rigorous and robust analysis, we are thrilled to have secured this final BOEM approval. US Wind’s projects will produce massive amounts of homegrown energy and will help satisfy the region’s critical need for more electricity, all while supporting good local jobs. America can achieve energy abundance and put many Americans to work building the power plants of the future.”
According to US Wind, the project, off the coasts of Worcester County, MD and Sussex County, DE, will produce up to 2 gigawatts or offshore wind power and provide energy to more than 600,000 homes in the region.
US Wind is also looking to construct a pier on the Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City to allow for a proposed Operation and Maintenance Facility. That project was recently approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works.