WASHINGTON, D.C. - On his first day in office of his second term, President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping pardon for those convicted of nonviolent charges in connection to the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.
With a signing Monday, January 20, 2025, Trump pardoned nearly 1,500 defendants charged in the incident. He also commuted the sentences of six of those convicted of more serious offenses stemming from the storming of the Capitol, the Associated Press reports.
“These are the hostages,” Trump said while signing paperwork on his first day back in the Oval Office.
On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly vowed to pardon at least some of his supporters. More than 730 people have already been convicted, according to the Justice Department.
Nearly 150 police officers were injured on January 6, 2021, and the siege resulted in the deaths of five officers and four Trump supporters.
The pardon impacts some here on Delmarva, with multiple locals facing legal action for their involvement in the January 6 clash.
Numerous convictions were already being challenged after the Supreme Court began scrutinizing the legality of an obstruction charge multiple January 6 participants had been convicted of.
Trump’s pardon now seemingly renders those ongoing legal deliberations moot. It is currently unclear what the process will look like for those with active and upcoming court cases. Just over half of the January 6 cases are misdemeanor cases.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.