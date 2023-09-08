Turning In Drug Dealers Is Transactional In Caroline County

DENTON, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff's Department is offering up to $10,000 to anyone who turns in a drug dealer whose product caused a fatal overdose.
The sheriff's department believes it will help them with investigations and solving drug overdoses. Sheriff Donald Baker says drug use and overdoses are a big problem in the county. The number of drug overdoses more than tripled from last year's numbers. There were three deaths in 2022 and 10 deaths already this year. Baker says it's caused by fentanyl-laced drugs.
The 10,000 dollar reward, given by an anonymous benefactor, is the price for information and arrest of a dealer. Baker says it's a possible solution to get drugs off the streets.
"I believe that anytime you add a reward, it brings people out that may not come out because they have a monetary reason to bring information forward."
He added, "Those individuals who like to stand in the shadows and see no reason why they should come out of the shadows, usually if you offer them some type of monetary reason to come out of the shadows they will do that. They will come forward and provide information that could crack a case."
There are some split opinions in the county on the new reward being offered.
Denton resident Caitlin Dunmoyer says, "Anything that would help better the community is a good idea. A 10,000 dollar reward might encourage people who might not normally come forward."
But another Denton resident, William Voge says, "I think it would lead to more work on the officer's end and the police department's end. They're gonna get a lot of false tips because of people wanting that money in return."
Kyle Shinn, a Marydel resident says he can see it both ways with an anonymous approach.
On one side he says, "Everybody knows everybody. Everybody knows who the dealers are and everybody knows who the users are. I could see it working from that aspect." Shinn added, "But, I could see drug dealers conning people. Either planning with somebody, I don't know, I can see something working out. 10,000 dollars is enough to plan something."
This incentive will continue throughout the year and with enough funding, into next year. The Caroline County Sheriff's Department says anyone can make a report by calling or going to the department and all information is kept confidential.