OCEAN CITY, Md.- A two alarm fire broke out at a condominium in Ocean City Sunday afternoon.
The Ocean City Fire Department says they were called to the High Point North Condominiums around noon for a fire on the 7th floor. People inside the building were evacuated. No injuries were reported. Mutiple crews assisted in putting out the fire including Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, Millville Volunteer Fire Company, and the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department. Around 1:30 p.m. the fire was under control.
Initial reports say that a transformer over heated and caught fire inside the building. Delmarva Power was on the scene to fix the power circuit and determine the cause of the fire.