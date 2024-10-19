DOVER, DE - Two Kent County men were arrested following a large fight and shots fired incident at Dover High School on Friday night.
The City of Dover Police Department report that the investigation began on Friday night at approximately 9:00pm following the Dover High School football game. Dover Police officers were on the scene at the high school to assist with security, when a large fight broke out at the entrance of the football stadium.
While responding to break up the fight, DPD say they saw 27-year-old Kameron Scott of Dover fire a handgun into the air. Dover officers attempted to take Scott into custody, but he ran to a nearby apartment complex. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, according to the City of Dover Police Department.
20-year-old Tony Benson Jr., of Dover, who was involved in the fight, also ran towards the complex, and was taken into custody after a foot chase.
Police say they located a "Taurus .38 special handgun in the area where Scott ran from Officers."
No one was injured in the incident.
Both men were transported to the Dover Police Department where they were arraigned and processed.
Kameron Scott was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $55,000 cash bail for the following alleged charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Riot
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Resisting Arrest
Tony Benson Jr. was released on his own recognizance for the following alleged charges:
-Riot
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Resisting Arrest