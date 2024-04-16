Two Arrested After Shots Fired Incident in Milford

MILFORD, DE - Police say two people were arrested in connection to shots fired at two apartments.
Milford Police say on April 8, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Silver Lake Estates and Reserves at Sawmill located off Linstone Lane after receiving a report of a shots fired incident. Police found multiple rounds were fired damaging several apartments on the two properties. No injuries were reported, according to police. The investigation led to two people being identified as the suspects.
On April 12, authorities say they executed a search warrant on a residence within Milford City Limits. Investigators were able to take both suspects into custody without incident. As a result of the search warrant, investigators say they found three firearms, along with ammunition and handgun accessories.
Leondre Williams, 19 of Milford, was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (6 counts)
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 (2 counts)
- Breach of Release
- Disorderly Conduct
A 17 year old juvenile was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (6 counts)
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 (2 counts)
- Breach of Release
- Disorderly Conduct
Police say both individuals had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court. Williams was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $297,900 cash bail with a no contact order with the victims in the case. The juvenile was committed to the Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House in default of $82,500 secured bail with a no contact order with the victims.