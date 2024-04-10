DOVER, DE– Delaware State Police arrested Daniel Rholetter, 28, and Jennifer Barnes, 34, in connection with a burglary investigation.
Troopers responded to reports of a burglary at a Leipsic home on the 200 block of Main Street on March 19, according to a press release. Police say evidence showed an unknown suspect or suspects had entered the home by pushing out the window of a screen door.
The suspect(s) reportedly retrieved keys to a Dodge Ram and stole the truck – which police later recovered.
An investigation led police to Rholetter and Barnes – and warrants were obtained for their arrests.
Rholetter was arrested April 1 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,100 secured bond for the following crimes:
Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)
Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Criminal Mischief under $1,000
Barnes was located and arrested April 9 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution on a $24,100 cash bond for the following crimes:
Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)
Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Criminal Mischief under $1,000