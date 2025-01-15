DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department arrested two men on firearm and drug charges following a drug investigation in Kent County.
On January 14th, at approximately 10:11pm, the Dover Police Department Street Crimes Unit contacted 23-year-old Darrell Boyd, of Wilmington, in the 100 block of Haman Drive in reference to a drug investigation.
Dover PD say Boyd initially ran from officers but was arrested following a foot pursuit. He was found in possession of "5.7 grams of crack cocaine and 6 bags of heroin."
The investigation led officers to a residence in the same Haman Drive area. At this location, law enforcement contacted 25-year-old Kaliph Miller, of Camden. He was taken into custody without incident.
A search of the Haman Drive residence was conducted. According to the Dover Police Department, officers found "a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun that was reported stolen, and approximately 49.3 grams of crack cocaine."
Boyd and Miller were transported to the Dover Police Department, where they were processed and arraigned.
Darrell Boyd was charged with the following and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $126,000 cash bail.
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (4x)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm
-Resisting Arrest
Kaliph Miller was charged with the following and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $125,300 cash bail.
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (4x)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm