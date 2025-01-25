DOVER, DE - Two Kent County men were arrested for felony drug charges following a search warrant on Thursday.
On Thursday, January 23rd, the Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Governor's Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, and Delaware Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at a house on the 200 block of Gunning Bedford Drive in Dover.
DSP says the search warrant was obtained after an investigation of 36-year-old Dante Durham and the alleged illegal distribution of narcotics from the residence. During a search of the property, police say 48-year-old Ernie Washington threw a bag containing drugs out of a window. Detectives later recovered the bag.
According to law enforcement, a child was in the home when the two men were taken into custody.
The Delaware State Police searched the home and vehicles at the location and found the following:
-Approximately 73.36 grams of cocaine
-Approximately 22.38 grams of crack cocaine
-Approximately 566.65 grams of marijuana
-Approximately 0.69 grams of heroin
-22 suboxone strips
-Digital scales
-$8,049 is suspected drug proceeds
Durham and Washington were arrested and charged with the following:
Durham was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,750 cash bond.
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Washington was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,750 cash bond.
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
-Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child