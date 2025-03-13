ARREST GRAPHIC

MILFORD, DE - Police arrested two men for attempted assault and other charges after a shots fired incident last month.

Milford Police say on Feb. 24, shots were fired in the area of West Street and North West 2nd Street. Detectives responded to a tip for the incident the next day, Feb. 25, and found evidence and a damaged vehicle. Police say nobody was injured.

Detectives identified 20-year-old Emanuel D. McCrea-Mosley, of Milford, and 21-year-old Dwayne Wiltbank, of Lincoln, as the suspects. Over the last week, police say they were able to locate and arrest both suspects.

McCrea-Mosley was charged with:

  • Two counts of Attempted Assault 1st Degree
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree

McCrea-Mosley had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $152,000 cash bail.

Wiltbank was charged with:

  • Two counts of Attempted Assault 1st
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree

Wiltbank had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction (DOC) in default of $62,000 cash bail.  Wiltbank also had an active Violation of Probation, where he was committed to DOC on $23,000 cash bail.

