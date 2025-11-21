AR Style BB Gun

(Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has arrested two people following an alleged armed robbery with a BB gun that appeared to be an AR-style weapon on Thursday.

Police say they were first called to Winterborn Lane on Nov. 19 just before 10:15 p.m. on reports of an armed robbery with a reported assault rifle. The suspects were identified as Cash Almond, 31, and Shannon Cronin, 37, according to police. 

Almond and Cronin were located driving an older GMC Envoy and were placed under arrest. The weapon was discovered to be a BB gun, according to police.

Almond and Cronin have been charged with armed robbery, 1st degree assault, and 2nd degree assault and were taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Cash Almond

(Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)
Shannon Cronin

(Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)

The Salisbury Police Department asks anyone with information on crime in the area to contact them at 410-548-3165.

 

