Georgetown, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a homicide that happened on February 27 at the Dunbarton Apartments in Georgetown.
Jaron Curtis, 24, of Dagsboro, DE, and Kevin Stone, 61, of Georgetown, DE, have been charged with murder and related charges.
Jaron Curtis
Kevin Stone
The incident happened around 8:28 p.m., when the Georgetown Police Department received a report of a shooting at the Dunbarton Apartments.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Police say the victim was a visitor at the apartment, and preliminary investigations suggest that he was shot by an unknown male suspect who forced the apartment door open. Police say the suspects then ran away.
Delaware State Police conducted an investigation and obtained warrants for the arrest of Jaron Curtis and Kevin Stone. On March 3, 2023, members of the Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home in Berlin, MD. During the search, Jaron Curtis was arrested without incident on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. He is being held by the Department of Corrections pending extradition to Delaware to face charges of Murder 1st Degree (Felony), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), and Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony).
On the same day, Kevin Stone was charged with Murder 1st Degree (Felony) and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) while in custody at the Sussex Correctional Institution. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and is currently being held on a $1,060,000 cash bond.
The victim of the homicide has been identified as Terrance Frisby, 20, of Georgetown. Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729.