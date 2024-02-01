POCOMOKE, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in Pocomoke on various charges including Attempted 1st Degree Murder.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pocomoke City Police were initially dispatched on January 23 to 2nd Street in Pocomoke for reports of an assault. While they were responding, another call alerted police to a gunshot victim near Clark Avenue. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and then transported to Maryland Shock Trauma. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office then assumed the investigation with the assistance of Pocomoke Police and the Ocean City Police Department Forensics Unit.
Police say the ensuing investigation led to Darrius Johnson, 18, and Ieassha Johnson, 39, both of Pocomoke, being identified as suspects. Both were arrested and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder ,1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, and Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder.
Both Darius and Ieassha Johnson were taken to the Worcester County Jail on no bond.