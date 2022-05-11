DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left two boys hospitalized.
Police said that just before 9 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Barrister Place for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located several shell casings at the rear of a home. While on scene, a 12-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds arrived at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital by private vehicles. The 17-year-old was flown to Christiana Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. The 12-year-old was shot in the hand and remained in Dover for treatment. Both are expected to survive their injuries.
Both victims provided multiple and differing accounts of the incident, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.