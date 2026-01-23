CORDOVA, Md. - Two people have officially been charged in connection to an incident in which a two-year-old accidentally shot his four-year-old sibling in Talbot County, according to police.
As WBOC previously reported, authorities were first called to Skipton Cordova Road on Jan. 4 on reports of a child with a gunshot wound. The ensuing investigation revealed a two-year-old gained access to a gun and discharged a round, striking the sibling in the leg.
The four-year-old was brought to Johns Hopkins Hospital as a precaution, according to police, and the wound was luckily not life-threatening.
Police say two adults, Jody D. Jackson and Brianna K. Boyle, both 26, were served a criminal summons on Jan. 17 in connection to the incident. Both Jackson and Boyle have been charged with one count each of reckless endangerment and firearms access to minors.
Jackson and Boyle are both scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on February 27 in the District Court for Talbot County, according to court records.