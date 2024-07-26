ELLENDALE, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested two adults on attempted murder and other charges after a child was left in critical condition following a stabbing in Ellendale.
According to police, troopers were called to Bayhealth - Sussex Campus on July 25th just before 11 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. There, investigators learned a family member had brought the 12-year-old victim to the hospital after the child was stabbed at a home on Sharon's Road in Ellendale. Police say Darris McGlotten, 40, allegedly stabbed the victim while the 12-year-old was sleeping.
State Troopers also say McGlotten's mother, Jamesneta McGlotten, 54, was aware of the child's serious wounds but did not seek medical or police help.
Darris McGlotten was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $420,00 cash bond on the following charges:
-Attempted Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Jamesneta McGlotten was arrested and charged with the following crimes before beiong released on her opwn recognizance:
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony)
Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3795.