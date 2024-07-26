LEWES, DE - Two children were flown to the hospital Friday morning after a crash on Coastal Highway left them seriously injured.
According to the Delaware State Police, a Volkswagen Tiguan was driving north on Route 1 (Coastal Highway) attempting to turn at Minos Conaway Road just before 9:15 a.m. on July 26th. A Ford Ranger was driving south towards Minos Conaway Road at the same time when police say the Volkswagen pulled in front of the Ford for unknown reasons. The Ford then struck the passenger side of the Volkswagen.
Delaware State Police say the 21-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman driving the Volkswagen was not injured, but her two 6-year-old passengers were flown to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. Their current status was not immediately clear as of Friday afternoon.
The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old Milford man, was uninjured, according to authorities. A 20-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Coastal Highway was closed for about an hour Friday morning as responders investigated and cleared the scene.