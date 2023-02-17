Two Commissioners Might Leave Cambridge City Council

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Two seats on the Cambridge City Council may be empty soon.
Commissioners Brian Roche of Ward 1 and Chad Malkus of Ward 5 currently do not live in their wards anymore.
City Manger Tom Carroll says commissioners have 12 months to re-establish residency in their ward. Both Roche and Malkus have moved out and have said they will not be returning.
Carroll tells us right now, a special election is the only option to fill the seats. But he says that it is a costly process, and they need to discuss other possible alternatives.
"Under our charter, special election is the only option that we have in Cambridge. Other cities do it differently. For example, Salisbury's Mayor Day just got appointed to the cabinet and under their charter, the council can appoint the mayors replacement," says Carroll.
Discussion of anything different will need to be during a work session. But, he says special elections are quite costly. Carroll added, "To be determined but last year we had a special election for the balance of the mayors term and then there was a runoff so we spent $25,000 last year on special elections so it's a considerable amount of money."
Malkus's 12-months will expire soon and while Roche has around 10 months both will sit on council until a replacement is found.
"It's better for the residence of the ward to have representation then to not have it, so Commissioner Malkus is staying not because it's in his interest but it's because it's in the interest of ward 5."
In a statement to WBOC Malkus said, "I will continue to represent the citizens of ward 5 until such time as my replacement is seated."
In a statement, Roche said, "It's a privilege to represent my constituents and I'm going to do the best for the city."
A work session will discuss the most efficient and economical options on March 13th at 5pm.