Two Commissioners Might Leave Cambridge City Council

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&