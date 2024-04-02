DENTON, Md. - Two Denton Police officers have been suspended following a citizen complaint to the Caroline County Police Accountability Board's Administrative Charging Committee.
The Denton Police Department made the announcement in a release on social media Tuesday evening.
Chief George Bacorn Jr. says Cpl. Snyder has been given a five-day loss of leave and a five-day suspension, without pay. Cpl. Mayo received five-day loss of leave, a five-day suspension and a demotion of one rank to Patrolman First Class.
The nature of the complaint is unclear, and is only described by the Denton Police as "allegations of misconduct."
Chief Bacorn says he determined his disciplinary decision following a recommendation from the Administrative Charging Committee.