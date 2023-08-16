DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has launched an investigation after two homes were struck by gunfire overnight Monday into the early hours of Tuesday.
Police say they were called to the first home on Forrest Avenue on reports of criminal mischief and found the house had been damaged. While there, officers were told by another victim that their home had been struck as well. Both homes were occupied at the time of the shooting, according to police, but luckily no injuries were reported.
The Department currently has no leads and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (302) 736-7130. Tips can also be submitted at 800-TIP-3333 or online www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest