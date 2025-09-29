DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police said that they have arrested an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old after a stolen car chase on Sept. 26th. They are looking for a third suspect.
At about 10 p.m., police say a patrolling trooper saw a stolen silver car turning off the POW/MIA parkway and speeding onto South Dupont Highway. Officials say the car u-turned on the highway, then the trooper tried to pull it over and it sped away.
Police say during the pursuit, the car was speeding through Dover and was driving recklessly. The car stopped in Capital Park and police say the three people riding in the car ran away.
Officials say troopers searched the area and located 18-year-old Kenneth Seward and 19-year-old Jaziah Wilson, both from Dover.
During a search of the stolen car, police say they found a loaded AR-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine, and property belonging to the third person, identified as 20-year-old Makhai Miller from Dover.
Both Seward and Wilson were arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of Large Capacity Magazine During Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Delaware State Police say they have a warrant out for Miller's arrest and are looking for him.