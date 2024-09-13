DOVER, DE -- Two Delaware State University students say a recent shooting at a university-owned off-campus apartment complex has left them in fear for their safety and without support from administration.
According to DSU Police, shots were fired at the University Courtyard Apartments on the evening of Saturday, Sept 7th. Police tell us they immediately responded to the scene. There were no injuries.
However, DSU students Dejanae Carter and Jenell Gardner were inside one of the Courtyard apartments during the shooting. Videos and pictures shared with WBOC by Carter show where several bullets pierced the apartment walls, leaving holes behind.
"I look up, and there's a hole right where my head was," says Gardner. "Literally right where my head was. Probably an inch or two off."
The police department used video surveillance recording to catch the suspects, one of which is a Delaware State student. DSU officials tell WBOC that student is in jail and suspended from the university pending a hearing.
But since that night, Carter and Gardner say they've felt unsafe and disregarded by the university. Carter says she was not offered mental health services by the school and had to find them herself. She also says security measures were not increased until she shared photos and videos of the incident on social media.
"No one is checking in on me," says Carter. "I have to send multiple emails and call people just for people to understand where I'm coming from. An Instagram post has to go viral just to get some security at night. It's like what efforts has this university made to make sure that us as students we feel safe, and that we feel valued here, and that our mental health is at stake here due to trauma that occurred from that incident?"
However, Delaware State University spokesperson Carlos Holmes says students are always a priority. He says both Carter and Gardner were offered mental health support the evening of the shooting and provided with alternate housing.
"Anytime we have a situation like this happen, we're going to offer counseling services," says Holmes. "We understand this is very traumatic. It would be traumatic for me, so we always take care of the business of our students first."
As for safety measures, Holmes says, "We're doing everything to make sure our police department is in place to keep our students safe, but sometimes things like this happen and we just have to deal with it."
On Aug. 15, Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen issued a message to the university community applauding Delaware Governor John Carney's approval of HB 311 to designate university campuses Safe School Zones.
"For anyone other than authorized security professionals, there is now a zero-tolerance policy for gun possession at the University," Allen wrote. "We already had a similar provision in place but without the layer of prevention and deterrence provided by criminal prosecution. I am pleased that the Governor has added this key feature; in my view, nothing could be more critical."