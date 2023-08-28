ELLENDALE, Del. - The Ellendale Police Department says two juveniles have been arrested and charged stemming from a car theft last week.
Police say they found a stolen Volkswagen in the Ingram Village Development on August 22nd. Arrest warrants were obtained on August 25th, and the first juvenile was taken into custody on charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and Criminal Mischief, among others. The young suspect was released to a parent to await arraignment in the Sussex County Family Court.
Yesterday, August 27th, police arrested the second juvenile in connection to the theft. That juvenile faces the same charges and was taken to the Stevenson Juvenile Detention Center on $1,300 secured bond. An arraignment in Family Court was scheduled for today.