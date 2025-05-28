BRIDGEVILLE, DE - Two people from Sussex County were arrested after a burglary at a home in Seaford last week.
The Delaware State Police say on Friday, May 23rd, officers responded to the 24000 block of German Road in Seaford for the report of a burglary.
When DSP troopers arrived at the location, they learned that earlier in the week, unknown suspects had forced their way into the unoccupied home. The suspects stole "electronics, power tools, automotive parts, welding equipment, and fishing rods valued at over $12,000."
Following an investigation, DSP says they identified the suspects as 33-year-old Robert Layton and 31-year-old Jasmine Rokos, both from Bridgeville, Delaware.
On Monday, May 26th, state police and the Bridgeville Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Laverty Lane in Bridgeville. Layton and Rokos were taken into custody.
The Delaware State Police found the following during a search of that property:
- Stolen items from the burglary
- .410-gauge shotgun
- .22 caliber rifle
- Stolen .25 caliber handgun
- Drug paraphernalia
According to DSP, Layton, who is a convicted felon, and a person prohibited, was charged with the crimes listed below, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $80,600 secured bond.
- Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
- Selling Stolen Property Valued over $1,500 or 2 or More Prior Convictions (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Valued over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of a - Violent Felony (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jasmine Rokos was charged with the following and released on her own recognizance.
- Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
- Selling Stolen Property Valued over $1,500 or 2 or More Prior Convictions (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Valued over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)